On Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8pm, Amyth of Nicosia will host a special Wine & Dine Event dedicated to supporting the Enavsma Foundation.
For this occasion, David Goodridge, Group Chef of Thanos Hotels and Resorts, has crafted an expertly curated four-course menu, beginning with Ruinart Champagne and paired with exceptional wines selected by La Maison du Vin.
The evening’s dining experience will be accompanied by a live musical performance from the much-loved Tefkros Neocleous and Efthyvoulos Theocharous, offering an enchanting musical journey to complement the event’s elegant atmosphere.
A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Enavsma Foundation, supporting its initiatives and helping to advance its mission.
Participation fee: €90 per person
- Strategic Partner: Charalambides – Christis
- Scholarship Sponsor: Kawacom’s Ipanema Espresso
- Sponsors: Piraeus Bank, Amyth of Nicosia, G. Charalambous – Ahmad Tea, Amaxulus
- Wine Sponsor: La Maison du Vin
- Academic Partners: European University, CIM
- Supporters: IPH Iakovos Photiades Group of Companies, Net U, Aspris Quality Fruits & Vegetables, Cyprofruits Citrus Trading Ltd, Akavo Cosmetics, Klinete, G. TH. St Mountains Ltd.
For reservations, please call 22888400, message via WhatsApp at 99363698, or book online at Reservations.
Click here to change your cookie preferences