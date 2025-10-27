On Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8pm, Amyth of Nicosia will host a special Wine & Dine Event dedicated to supporting the Enavsma Foundation.

For this occasion, David Goodridge, Group Chef of Thanos Hotels and Resorts, has crafted an expertly curated four-course menu, beginning with Ruinart Champagne and paired with exceptional wines selected by La Maison du Vin.

The evening’s dining experience will be accompanied by a live musical performance from the much-loved Tefkros Neocleous and Efthyvoulos Theocharous, offering an enchanting musical journey to complement the event’s elegant atmosphere.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Enavsma Foundation, supporting its initiatives and helping to advance its mission.

Participation fee: €90 per person

Strategic Partner: Charalambides – Christis

Charalambides – Christis Scholarship Sponsor: Kawacom’s Ipanema Espresso

Wine Sponsor: La Maison du Vin

Academic Partners: European University, CIM

European University, CIM Supporters: IPH Iakovos Photiades Group of Companies, Net U, Aspris Quality Fruits & Vegetables, Cyprofruits Citrus Trading Ltd, Akavo Cosmetics, Klinete, G. TH. St Mountains Ltd.

For reservations, please call 22888400, message via WhatsApp at 99363698, or book online at Reservations.