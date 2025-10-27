XM received a total of eight awards at the Corporate Social Responsibility Awards, part of the Responsible Business Awards organised by @BOUSSIASCyprus, demonstrating in practice its commitment to society, innovation and sustainable development. Specifically, the company was honoured with three GOLD, three SILVER and two BRONZE awards for initiatives that promote social welfare, education and wellbeing.

Among the distinctions, the GOLD awards stand out for the creation of the “Colour and Light by XM” Employment and Care Centre for Children with Autism, and for the company’s long-term support of the “Hope for Children” Helpline 1466, which combats bullying.

The SILVER awards recognise XM’s contribution as an ally of innovation and entrepreneurship via strategic partnerships and initiatives, while the BRONZE awards honour XM’s humanitarian aid efforts in Uganda and for its ongoing investment in society, health and safety, confirming the company’s multifaceted social engagement.

These distinctions reflect XM’s vision and values, which place the creation of a positive impact on society at the heart of its mission.

Recently, XM was also included among Europe’s 100 Best Employers for the second consecutive year, according to the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in Europe list. Once again, XM, one of the fastest-growing FinTech companies globally, was recognised by the internationally-acclaimed organisation Great Place to Work®, whose rankings are published in collaboration with Fortune Europe.

XM’s recognition among Europe’s leading and most progressive workplaces reaffirms that for this FinTech powerhouse, technological excellence and consistent investment in human capital represent two inseparable aspects of the same strategy.

About XM

Established in 2009, XM has since evolved into a leading force in the global FinTech sector. With licensed investment service providers in several countries, the XM Group currently employs over 1,600 professionals with specialised expertise and extensive experience. XM offers innovative, reliable and comprehensive trade execution services in more than 30 languages to over 15 million clients across more than 190 countries.