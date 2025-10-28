The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced this week that the external manager of HUBDOX FUND RAIF V.C.I.C. LTD has initiated a procedure for the fund’s dissolution and liquidation.

The external manager, Mega Ploutos Fund Management Ltd, informed CySEC of the decision, in accordance with the provisions of the Alternative Investment Funds Law of 2018.

HUBDOX FUND RAIF V.C.I.C. LTD is registered with the regulatory body as a Registered Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF).

CySEC said that until the completion of the RAIF’s dissolution and liquidation process, the fund shall remain registered in the RAIFs Registry.

It will continue to appear on CySEC’s website but will carry a notice stating “under liquidation”.

According to the Law governing Alternative Investment Funds, CySEC shall delete the RAIF from the RAIFs Register once its dissolution and liquidation are completed and all necessary documents are submitted to the regulator.