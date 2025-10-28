A 40-year-old man was arrested for jumping over the fence of a police station and attacking a female police officer in Limassol last Thursday, police said on Tuesday.

Police received a phone call from a hospitality facility in Limassol regarding a 40-year-old foreign man, who was allegedly causing disturbance and was being aggressive.

He was asked by the management of the facility to leave but he repeatedly refused.

When police arrived at the scene, the man was taken to the police station, where attempts were made to secure him accommodation.

The 40-year-old later left the station, but at around 11pm the same day, he returned, jumped over the station’s fence and began shouting and threatening the officers.

He then attacked a female police officer.

The man was arrested, while a case was registered against him before the court.