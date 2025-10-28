The occupational therapists association on Tuesday highlighted the need for comprehensive planning for the integration of occupational therapists into the national health scheme (Gesy), warning of persisting “serious shortcomings” with the current system.

“Occupational therapy is a critical pillar of universal health coverage,” the association said the occasion of Tuesday’s world occupational therapy day.

While acknowledging progress in recent years, the association pointed to ongoing deficiencies, including the absence of occupational therapists in public schools – leaving children with developmental or learning difficulties without sufficient support – and the understaffing of public health facilities and rehabilitation centres, particularly in rural areas.

Referring to the 2021 integration of occupational therapists into Gesy, the association described the process as “administratively forced” and lacking scientific grounding, as it had been carried out without prior coordination with the association.

“The successful integration of rehabilitation services requires collaboration, joint planning and documentation, not the imposition of pre-determined decisions,” they said.

The association highlighted that Cyprus still lacks a national rehabilitation framework, stressing that any such framework must address not only rehabilitation but also prevention and health promotion.

“Despite good intentions, bypassing the institutional partner undermined the cooperation that is a prerequisite for any sustainable health policy,” the association said, reaffirming its willingness to engage in dialogue with the health ministry and relevant authorities.

Any new framework, it added, must ensure quality care for patients, fair compensation, equal cooperation between the public and private sectors to avoid inequalities and adequate resource allocation to guarantee sustainability.

In 2023 the association rejected a proposal by health insurance organisation (HIO) to join Gesy, describing its conditions as “anachronistic.” The association argued that the proposed budget of €12.8 million was insufficient to meet the needs of chronic patients, estimating that €30 million would be more appropriate.

“Though it may sound like a large amount, we are talking about chronic patients who need at least 48 visits a year,” the association said.

While occupational therapy services within the public sector have been included in Gesy since 2021, private occupational therapists have not yet been fully integrated due to ongoing negotiations with the HIO.

The matter was referred to the House health committee in 2022, which ultimately ruled that it was not within its purview to mediate, instead urging both parties to collaborate in the interest of patients.