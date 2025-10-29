The Bank of Cyprus has wrapped up its summer campaign with Visa cards, combining electric mobility with the joy of coffee!

The grand prize winner of the contest is Elena Vasilevskaia, who has won the Nissan Ariya and is getting ready for unforgettable, eco-friendly rides! 🎉

Congratulations Elena! We wish you wonderful journeys filled with comfort, style and sustainability! 🚘🌱

From July 15 to September 15, 2025, every transaction made with Bank of Cyprus Visa cards earned entries into the big prize draw for:

🎁 A 100% electric Nissan Ariya

🎁 500 Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machines by De’ Longhi

📣 The 500 lucky winners of a Nespresso Vertuo Pop by De’ Longhi will soon be contacted by the Bank.

Thank you to all participants for your trust and support. Stay tuned for more surprises to come!