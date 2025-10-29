The Limassol Rowing Centre, in collaboration with the Municipality of Palodia, Active Planet and Pericles Demetriou Running club, is pleased to announce the Fifth Cyprus Indoor Rowing Challenge in memory of Stephanos Malekkides.
Racing will take place on November 29, 2025 at the indoor gym of the Palodia Junior School, 3 Kyrenia Street,4549, Limassol.
Participants will compete in individual and team events in a celebratory environment.
General event information
Racing will take place on the afternoon of Saturday, November 29, 2025, between 3pm-8pm
Admission is free to all spectators.
The final schedule will be announced after registration closes on Friday, November 28, 2025.
Registrations open on October 1, 2025 and will only be available online at https://limassolrowingcentre.com page under EVENTS and then CIRC APPLICATION FORMS. The closing date for registrations is Monday, November 24, 2025 at 8pm.
Participants in individual and team events will receive race bracelets on the day of the event.
Events
Individual events:
These events are available for both males and females
- Junior E- Under 10s (1 minute)
- Junior D -Under 13s (500 m)
- Para Rowing (1 minute)
- Special Olympics (1 minute)
- Junior C-Under 15s (500 m)
- Junior B-Under 17s (500 m)
- Junior A-Under 19s (500 m)
- Seniors 19 – 26 years (500 m)
- Masters A: 27 – 39 years (500 m)
- Masters B: 40 – 49 years (500 m)
- Masters C: 50 – 60 years (500m)
- Masters D: 60+ years (500m)
- Open Men (1000m)
- Open Women (1000m)
- Open Men (2000m)
- Open Women (2000m)
1000m Team events (Doubles)
Each team must consist of two athletes of the same gender.
- Junior Girls Under 15s
- Junior Boys Under 15s
- Junior Girls Under 17s
- Junior Boys Under 17s
- Junior Girls Under 19s
- Juniors Boys Under 19s
- Men Open
- Womens Open
- Masters B+ Men
- Masters B+ Women
2000m Team events (Teams of four)
In the GYM CHALLENGE, all four athletes must be of the same gender.
- GYM CHALLENGE MEN
- GYM CHALLENGE WOMEN
1000m Mixed team challenges ( Teams of four)
Each team must comprise of two male and two female athletes.
- Juniors Under13
- Juniors Under 15
- Juniors Under 19
- Open Challenge
Entry fees
- The entry fee is €10 for all individuals. This entitles them to take part in both the individual and doubles events.
Any team wishing to participate in the Gym Challenges/ the mixed team challenges will be subject to an extra €50 fee per team.
Medals and honours
All competitors will receive a Diploma of Participation.
Medals (Gold, Silver and Bronze) will be given to the top three finishers in all events. Trophies will be awarded to the top 3 teams in all 4X challenges.
Event age classifications
- JE-UNDERS 10s: Athletes born 01/01/2015 and after
- JD-UNDER 13s: Athletes born 01/01/2013 – 31/12/ 2014
- JC-UNDER 15s: Athletes born 01/01/2011 – 31/12/2012
- JB-UNDER 17s: Athletes born 01/01/2009 – 31/12/2010
- JA-UNDER 19s: Athletes born 01/01/2007 – 31/12/2008
- SENIORS: Athletes born 2006 and before
- SENIORS (OPEN): Senior (Open) events are open to competitors of any age.
- MASTERS: A Masters athlete is a competitor who has attained, or will attain, the age of 27 during the current calendar year. Masters competitors are required to race within the event designated for their age category.
Contact: [email protected]
