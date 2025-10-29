The Limassol Rowing Centre, in collaboration with the Municipality of Palodia, Active Planet and Pericles Demetriou Running club, is pleased to announce the Fifth Cyprus Indoor Rowing Challenge in memory of Stephanos Malekkides.

Racing will take place on November 29, 2025 at the indoor gym of the Palodia Junior School, 3 Kyrenia Street,4549, Limassol.

Participants will compete in individual and team events in a celebratory environment.

General event information

Racing will take place on the afternoon of Saturday, November 29, 2025, between 3pm-8pm

Admission is free to all spectators.

The final schedule will be announced after registration closes on Friday, November 28, 2025.

Registrations open on October 1, 2025 and will only be available online at https://limassolrowingcentre.com page under EVENTS and then CIRC APPLICATION FORMS. The closing date for registrations is Monday, November 24, 2025 at 8pm.

Participants in individual and team events will receive race bracelets on the day of the event.

Events

Individual events:

These events are available for both males and females

Junior E- Under 10s (1 minute)

Junior D -Under 13s (500 m)

Para Rowing (1 minute)

Special Olympics (1 minute)

Junior C-Under 15s (500 m)

Junior B-Under 17s (500 m)

Junior A-Under 19s (500 m)

Seniors 19 – 26 years (500 m)

Masters A: 27 – 39 years (500 m)

Masters B: 40 – 49 years (500 m)

Masters C: 50 – 60 years (500m)

Masters D: 60+ years (500m)

Open Men (1000m)

Open Women (1000m)

Open Men (2000m)

Open Women (2000m)

1000m Team events (Doubles)

Each team must consist of two athletes of the same gender.

Junior Girls Under 15s

Junior Boys Under 15s

Junior Girls Under 17s

Junior Boys Under 17s

Junior Girls Under 19s

Juniors Boys Under 19s

Men Open

Womens Open

Masters B+ Men

Masters B+ Women

2000m Team events (Teams of four)

In the GYM CHALLENGE, all four athletes must be of the same gender.

GYM CHALLENGE MEN

GYM CHALLENGE WOMEN

1000m Mixed team challenges ( Teams of four)

Each team must comprise of two male and two female athletes.

Juniors Under13

Juniors Under 15

Juniors Under 19

Open Challenge

Entry fees

The entry fee is €10 for all individuals. This entitles them to take part in both the individual and doubles events.

Any team wishing to participate in the Gym Challenges/ the mixed team challenges will be subject to an extra €50 fee per team.

Medals and honours

All competitors will receive a Diploma of Participation.

Medals (Gold, Silver and Bronze) will be given to the top three finishers in all events. Trophies will be awarded to the top 3 teams in all 4X challenges.

Event age classifications

JE-UNDERS 10s: Athletes born 01/01/2015 and after

JD-UNDER 13s: Athletes born 01/01/2013 – 31/12/ 2014

JC-UNDER 15s: Athletes born 01/01/2011 – 31/12/2012

JB-UNDER 17s: Athletes born 01/01/2009 – 31/12/2010

JA-UNDER 19s: Athletes born 01/01/2007 – 31/12/2008

SENIORS: Athletes born 2006 and before

SENIORS (OPEN): Senior (Open) events are open to competitors of any age.

MASTERS: A Masters athlete is a competitor who has attained, or will attain, the age of 27 during the current calendar year. Masters competitors are required to race within the event designated for their age category.

Contact: [email protected]