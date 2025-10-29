Warnings were issued by Despina Children’s Diabetes Foundation on Wednesday about the rising presence and online promotion of unapproved products falsely marketed as ‘miracle cures’ for diabetes.

“International media have promoted the use of artificial intelligence and deepfake videos, where ‘doctors’ showcase unapproved supplement and products that claim to reverse diabetes,” said the foundation, noting that similar videos are circulating in the Cypriot media.

Specifically, it stressed that the most vulnerable patients are those facing financial difficulties and are looking for more “accessible technologies which are cheaper but are currently circulating the internet unchecked”.

Approved products such as Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems and insulin pumps often financially burden those patients.

The foundation highlighted the need for a national diabetes strategy focused on safety and equitable access to treatment.

It added that insulin pumps and CGM systems are critical tools for better sugar level regulation, reduce complications and improve quality of life.

The foundation concluded stating that the “strategy must ensure that no person is denied access to these technologies due to financial constraints or administrative obstacles, preventing the need to resort to unapproved or dangerous products.”