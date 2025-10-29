The government has submitted a bill to the House of Representatives aimed at the immediate deportation and removal of political asylum status for foreigners involved in crimes, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis confirmed on Wednesday.

He said that the bill is still pending discussion in the relevant parliamentary committee, chaired by Akel. The comments came after incidents involving foreign students at schools.

When asked if those found guilty would face deportation, Letymbiotis condemned the events. He said the incidents are “unconditionally condemnable” and cannot be tolerated, regardless of who is responsible.

Letymbiotis emphasised that the government’s proposed legislation seeks swift action against foreigners implicated in crimes. He explained that the bill has not yet been debated in committee and called on all parties to take responsibility.

He concluded by saying the government in the expects the police to complete their investigations into the violence at an Aglandjia school and will take all necessary actions within its powers.