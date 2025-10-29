Britain’s financial markets watchdog on Tuesday confirmed that it will stop publishing the identity of stock market short sellers, as it set out details of a revised framework aimed at reducing the burden on firms.

A short position is a bet that a company’s stock price will decline. Under the revised regime, the Financial Conduct Authority will only publish anonymised, aggregate net short positions, based on private notifications from market participants.

In the consultation, the FCA also said it would extend the deadline by which short sellers are required to disclose a change in position and simplify the exemption from notification for market makers.