Limassol’s nightlife has seen its ultimate destination return. 7seas, a member of Columbia Restaurants, is opening its doors for an impressive winter season packed with music, parties and international artists that will make every night unforgettable. From Reggaeton and Greek rhythms to electronic dance music and cutting-edge electronic beats, this season promises to raise the bar for entertainment in the city.

First weekend line-up:

Friday, 31st of October – LEGGO : The event that established Reggaeton music in Limassol returns, setting the rhythm for the new season.

: The event that established Reggaeton music in Limassol returns, setting the rhythm for the new season. Saturday, 1st of November – Second Story : The popular music event that has been filling streets and venues for years arrives from Athens with a special Halloween takeover!

: The popular music event that has been filling streets and venues for years arrives from Athens with a special Halloween takeover! Sunday, 2nd of November – Mr. Greek: The city’s most popular Greek party returns to 7seas every Sunday! After a sold-out summer, each Sunday promises dancing, music, and an unforgettable atmosphere, starting early at 8pm. It’s the ultimate Greek entertainment experience loved by everyone.

The season continues on Friday, the 7th of November, with Space Motion, one of the most recognised names in the global electronic music scene. With performances at top festivals such as Tomorrowland and EXIT Festival, Space Motion has established himself as an artist who masterfully blends melodic techno, progressive house and Afro-house, creating an immersive sound and energy experience. His appearance at 7seas is expected to be one of the most unforgettable nights of the season.

For more information and reservations for upcoming events, visit: 7seas.cy or call: +357 25 321 777.