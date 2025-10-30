The annual coastal bird survey took place on the British bases area (SBA) coastline on September 22 and October 17, recording a total of 392 Eleonora’s Falcons, it was announced on Thursday.

“These impressive and at the same time stable results underline the ecological importance of the SBA coastline, which serves as both a nesting and migratory habitat for birds,” said the SBA environment department conservation warden, Varnavas Michael.

The survey was conducted in collaboration with the Republic of Cyprus game and fauna service and non-governmental conservation organisation Birdlife Cyprus.

From the total number of Eleonora’s Falcon recorded during both surveys, 136 were on the Akrotiri cliffs and 256 at Episkopi.

The survey added that more than 30 European Shags and several gulls were observed along the cliff and shoreline.

Senior game and fauna service officer, Nicolaos Kassinis added that: “The seabird European Shag, is a permanent resident with a small nesting population distributed along rocky coasts and islets and is currently under active study.”