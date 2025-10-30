A weak high-pressure system continues to affect the region on Thursday, bringing mostly clear weather across Cyprus with only brief periods of cloud, particularly in the west.

According to the meteorological service, winds will blow mainly from the northeast to southeast, turning northwesterly in the afternoon in western areas. Wind strength will remain weak to moderate, ranging between 3 and 4 on the Beaufort scale. The sea is expected to be slightly rough throughout the day.

Temperatures will rise to around 29C inland and along the southern and eastern coasts, while the west and north coasts will see highs near 27C. In the higher mountain areas, temperatures will reach about 22C.

On Thursday evening, the weather will stay mainly clear across the island. Winds will shift slightly, blowing from the northwest to northeast, light and occasionally locally moderate, at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain slightly rough. Temperatures are forecast to drop to around 13C inland, 17C on the coast, and 9C in the higher mountains.

Friday’s weather will remain mostly clear, continuing the stable pattern seen through the week. Over the weekend, high cloud cover is expected to increase at times, but no significant weather disturbances are anticipated.