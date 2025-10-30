A 41-year-old cyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Limassol overnight, the police confirmed on Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10.50pm on Griva Digeni street. A 49-year-old man was driving along the road when, under circumstances still under investigation, his vehicle struck the cyclist.

An ambulance took the injured man to a private hospital, where he was intubated. Doctors described his condition as serious. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.