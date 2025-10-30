Petrolina was recognised at the Cyprus Responsible Business Awards 2024, receiving both a Gold and a Bronze Award in the “Excellence in Collaboration: Business–NGO Partnership” category.

The company was honoured with the Gold Award for its long-standing support and collaboration with Europa Donna Cyprus, and the Bronze Award for its partnership with the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, reaffirming once again its enduring presence and contribution to Cypriot society and responsible entrepreneurship.

Through its long-term collaboration with Europa Donna Cyprus, Petrolina actively supports the Organisation’s initiatives for women with experience of breast cancer, being the sponsor of 50 per cent of the Europa Donna Houses in Cyprus.

By covering the rent for the House in Larnaca since its establishment in 2009, and for the House in Paphos since 2023, Petrolina is making a substantial contribution to the sustainable and ongoing operation of a safe and supportive environment for every woman in need of care. This partnership has become a lasting point of reference for social contribution, with a consistent and positive impact on the community.

Meanwhile, in the context of its long-standing commitment to health and research, Petrolina has been closely collaborating with the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics since 2011, supporting the important work carried out by the Institute.

Through its fuel sponsorship of the annual charity event “Wings of Hope Trip”- the Telethon’s fundraising event- the company actively contributes to supporting and strengthening the Institute’s mission. In addition, Petrolina offers excellence scholarships to the Institute’s postgraduate students, promoting research, education, and the new generation of scientists, as well as through other initiatives that contribute to the advancement of science and society.

Georgia Lefkariti, Executive Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited, emphasised the mission behind the honours. “For Petrolina, these awards reaffirm our long-standing commitment to social contribution and support for our country,” she noted. “Our ongoing pledge is to respond promptly and adapt our actions to the evolving needs of Cypriot society and the economy, contributing to a better and more sustainable future.”