A total of €700 million has already been allocated to more than 100 projects under the Thalia 2021-2027 cohesion policy programme, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry mentioned this week’s visit by the European parliament employment and social affairs committee delegation, aimed at sharing best practices and advancing common policies in employment and social inclusion.

The Thalia project, with a total budget of €1.8 billion, of which €969 million comes from the EU and €842 million from the state budget, has already allocated €700 million across more than 100 projects, the ministry said.

It added that the projects have contributed significantly to the creation of new vacancies and in strengthening social cohesion.

By October 2025, 6,000 unemployed individuals found work, 1,100 graduates joined internships, and 540 young people received labour market guidance. Meanwhile, 35 neighbourhood social workers are serving nearly 2,700 cases across 19 municipalities and 255 communities.

In addition, tuition and food subsidies, student support, social inclusion initiatives and special attention to people with disabilities, through assessments, and improved care home services were provided.

The MEPs of the delegation were also informed about the progress of implementation of two social impact projects.

The first project, costing €8.5 million sees to enhance social insurance controls and fight undeclared work, while the “Aktida” autism support centre in Nicosia, offering specialised services for children with autism, operates with a budget of €6 million.