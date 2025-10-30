Lidl Cyprus announces the official launch of the training programme “Lidl UP: Learn & Work”, an innovative initiative in the field of Retail Management that combines theoretical training with practical experience in real working conditions.

The first 10 students have already started their participation in the programme, which is being implemented in collaboration with the European University Cyprus and with the support of the Future Skills Hub, the University’s Lifelong Learning Centre.

Participants are undergoing training both in university classrooms and in Lidl stores in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol, and acquiring valuable knowledge and skills in the retail sector.

The programme is aimed at young people without previous professional experience and offers free studies, internships and a monthly gross salary of 1,000 euros throughout the two years of education, as well as a recognised training certificate upon completion. At the same time, it also provides participants with the opportunity for professional development in the role of Deputy Manager or Deputy Manager of a Lidl Store.

Lidl Cyprus strategically invests in the new generation of professionals, emphasising skills development, experiential learning and professional development. With “Lidl UP: Learn & Work”, the company confirms its commitment to creating career opportunities for young people and actively contributes to the strengthening of the labour market and the retail sector in Cyprus.

