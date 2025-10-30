Bean Bar is continuing to expand in the Cypriot market, sending out good vibes to even more areas across Cyprus. The chain’s latest pop-up store has opened its doors inside the Alphamega Hypermarket of Larnaca’s Kamares area, offering customers the familiar Bean Bar experience featuring high-quality coffee, fresh flavours, a feel-good atmosphere and the unique aesthetic that sets the brand apart.

The new Bean Bar, which is the brand’s 19th store offers its popular coffee flavours including single-origin blends from Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Brazil, which are best suited for Calm, Wild and Alive moods respectively, as well as the Latin American blend, which elicits a cool mood. Our carefully selected, high-quality coffee beans are turned into delicious beverages such as espresso, cappuccino, freddo, americano, mocha, latte and filter coffee, catering for every taste preference.

The new store’s menu also includes the brand’s popular, freshly-squeezed juices, superfood and protein shakes, several tea varieties and other hot or cold beverages, in addition to savoury snacks, protein bars, energy balls, superfood pots and flavourful yogurt pots, ideal for any time of the day.

Bean Bar’s Brand Manager Antonia Koumettou expressed satisfaction at the brand’s continued expansion. “We are growing, offering the Bean Bar experience to even more areas, which makes us very happy,” she stated. “Whether it’s a coffee-to-go, a smoothie or a snack, we want our products, and our positive vibes, to accompany our friends in their daily lives, their walks and while they shop,” she continued.

“Just like the other Bean Bar coffeeshops, our new store creates a familiar and pleasant experience that transforms everyday life into a moment of enjoyment. We would like to warmly thank Bean Bar’s friends who have embraced the brand and each of our new offerings.”

In just four years of operation, Bean Bar has become one of Cyprus’ most beloved coffee brands, combining high-quality products, carefully-selected coffee varieties and snacks with a philosophy that focuses on good vibes, a feel-good atmosphere and a unique experience.

The chain now boasts 19 stores across Cyprus, 13 of which are located within Alphamega Hypermarkets, including: Engomi, Akropoli, Deftera, Latsia, Astromeritis, Skarinou, Kiti, Metropolis Mall, Alphamega Kamares and Alphamega Larnaca Central, as well as in Polemidia, Kapsalos and Trimiklini in Limassol. The company’s four standalone coffeeshops (not within Alphamega Hypermarkets) are located on Makariou Avenue in Nicosia centre, Kolonaki avenue, the Old Port of Limassol and Zakaki while two standalone coffeeshops are located at the University of Nicosia and the American University of Beirut in Paphos.

Additionally, Bean Bar customers can also place an order via online food delivery platforms, Foody, Bolt and Wolt, as well as order their favourite Bean Bar products through the Bean Bar App and collect them from the store of their choice.

Bean Bar: Surround yourselves with good coffee & good vibes. https://beanbar.com.cy/