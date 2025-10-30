Let’s Go Tours by Amathus has just unveiled its brand-new 2026 NCL’s Worldwide Cruising Guide, showcasing an extraordinary collection of the most sought-after itineraries across the globe — from the timeless beauty of Europe’s iconic ports and the breathtaking fjords of Norway to the sun-drenched beaches of the Caribbean and the exotic wonders of Asia.

Until November 4, 2025, guests can book and enjoy up to €1,400 off on selected cruises, plus to upgrade their onboard experience from just €279 per person, and enjoy Premium Beverages, Specialty Dining, Shore Excursion Discounts and Wi-Fi.

Set sail in 2026 and discover the new way to cruise with NCL’s innovative “Butterfly” itineraries, where your journey begins in one port and ends in another — giving you the chance to explore more destinations and enjoy richer, more varied experiences than ever before.

Plus, with NCL’s signature Freestyle Cruising, you’ll experience the ultimate freedom at sea — no fixed dining times, no assigned seating and no strict schedules. Enjoy every moment your way, with the flexibility to dine, relax and explore whenever and however you choose.

Guests can look forward to more to see, more to do, and more to enjoy aboard NCL’s award-winning fleet. Experience world-class dining, thrilling entertainment and next-level innovation on the newest ships — including Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.

And now is the perfect time to plan ahead!

So, scroll through the online brochure, select your dream cruise, and book early to save more! The best staterooms, sail dates, and itineraries for 2026 are already in high demand — don’t miss your chance to secure your perfect voyage at the best price.

For inquiries and bookings, contact the cruise experts at Let’s Go Tours by Amathus at 77 77 82 77 or visit www.letsgotours.com