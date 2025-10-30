Stademos Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of Wilhelm Luxem as the Group’s Chief Strategy Officer. A seasoned hotelier with over 35 impressive years of leadership in luxury hospitality, CSO Luxem brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to the position.

In his new role, he will work alongside Stademos Hotels’ Central Office to implement the Group’s long-term strategic goals and initiatives across all its properties. He will oversee operations and service levels to ensure alignment with the Stademos Hotels’ vision, as well as liaise with external investors and partners and establish internal policies and frameworks that will contribute to the Group’s growth and direction.

Throughout his career, CSO Luxem has managed iconic hotels, including the Baur au Lac in Zurich, Switzerland, Brenner’s Park Hotel & Spa in Baden-Baden, Germany, and Australia’s renowned Hayman Island Resort. He has also successfully conducted the Excelsior Hotel Ernst in Cologne, the Baur au Lac’s sister establishment, and opened-managed both the Anassa Resort in Cyprus and the Oberoi Mauritius.

He has also received several accolades for outstanding leadership, including Germany’s ‘Hotelier of the Year’ by the Busche Publisher, and ‘Leading Legend’ by the Leading Hotels of the World in 2024. During his tenure at the Excelsior Hotel Ernst, the hotel itself was awarded the 2011 Leaders Club Guest Recognition Award of Excellence.

Initial training in Food & Beverage has provided CSO Luxem with a strong foundation for a profound understanding of the importance of attention to detail when it comes to consistently providing exceptional guest experiences. By focusing on the development of his teams and coaching people, he has propelled the careers of numerous professionals within the world of hospitality. Moreover, his strategic approach to positioning hotels in the ultra-luxury market is supported through his extensive network and reputation in the industry.

We look forward to welcoming CSO Luxem’s leadership at Stademos Hotels.

About Stademos Hotels LTD

Founded in 1989, Stademos Hotels LTD has established itself as a leader within Cyprus’ hospitality industry. The Group owns and manages three distinctive and iconic properties – the deluxe five-star AMARA in Limassol, the stately five-star Elysium in Paphos, and the superior four-star Mediterranean, also in Limassol. Stademos Hotels is committed to its goal of delivering exceptional service and extraordinary holiday experiences to all its guests.