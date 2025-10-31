Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos will attend the 21st Manama Dialogue Conference, a strategic event, held in Bahrain between Friday and Sunday, to take part in discussions and strengthen bilateral contacts with his counterparts.

“It is a unique forum for government ministers, policymakers, as well as members of the expert, opinion-forming and business communities, to debate the Middle East’s most pressing foreign-policy, defense and security challenges,” the organisation said.

Kombos is travelling to Bahrain to participate in the conference at the invitation of the Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Organised on an annual basis by the Bahrain foreign ministry in collaboration with the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), it sees to bring together ministers of EU members states and the Middle East, as well as representatives of international organisations.

Since its launch in 2004, the Manama Dialogue has been considered one of the most important strategic events held in the region, with hundreds of participants gathering to share perspectives and opinions on geopolitical developments, challenges, political, military and security trends.