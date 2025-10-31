The forestry department has warned of a high risk of wildfires due to the prolonged drought, urging hunters to exercise extreme caution as the hunting season begins next Sunday.

Hunters are reminded to avoid lighting fires in unauthorised areas and to refrain from throwing cigarette butts or lit matches in the countryside or forests.

“In recent years, fires have destroyed large areas of forest and countryside that once served as vital habitats for game and other wildlife, with serious consequences for the natural environment,” the department said.

Authorities also warned that littering – including leaving empty cartridges in nature – causes significant pollution and is strictly prohibited by law.

Anyone who sees smoke or fire in or near a forest is urged to report it immediately to the nearest forestry station or by calling 1407 (forestry department) or 112 (fire service).