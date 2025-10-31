The Parkvol youth volunteer group is joining forces with the Cyprus Police and the Road Safety Department to host a family-friendly community event titled “United for a Safe Environment” on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Nicosia Road Safety Park from 4-6pm.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about both environmental protection and public safety, bringing together young people, families and local residents for an afternoon of meaningful action and learning.

The event’s programme includes tree planting, a park clean-up, creative drawing and painting activities for children, and an educational Road Safety Presentation by the Cyprus Police, all designed to inspire community engagement and responsibility toward a cleaner, safer and greener Cyprus.

“Every volunteer makes a difference,” says the Parkvol coordination team. “Our goal is to empower youth to take the lead in creating cleaner, safer and more sustainable communities across Cyprus.”

Parkvol is a youth-led volunteer movement in Cyprus, led by young student visionaries committed to

community change. The group focuses on environmental action, civic responsibility, and youth empowerment through hands-on initiatives, creative projects and collaborations with local authorities.

Parkvol’s mission is to inspire a new generation of active citizens dedicated to building a cleaner, safer and more sustainable Cyprus.

All participants will receive certificates of participation, volunteer hours and special recognition awards for their contribution.

Registration is compulsory and can be completed through Parkvol’s registration link: https://tinyurl.com/4z58vzzh

You can follow Parkvol, become a member and participate in future volunteer activities here: https://linktr.ee/parkvol