New traffic arrangements outside Paphos International Airport’s arrivals area will take effect from Monday, November 3, until December 8, as part of the second phase of expansion works, Hermes Airports announced on Friday.

During this period, one traffic lane in front of the terminal will remain open at all times to maintain vehicle flow. Signage will direct drivers, and staff will manage traffic during peak hours to ensure safety.

The second phase of works aims to increase the terminal’s capacity by around 30 per cent, enhancing the passenger experience and improving operational efficiency. The project also includes extending the southern parallel taxiway to further boost the airport’s operational flexibility.

Hermes Airports has asked travellers and visitors for their patience and cooperation while these changes are in effect.