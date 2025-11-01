Arsenal head to Burnley on Saturday as Premier League leaders, high on confidence after four consecutive league victories and conceding one goal in that run.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been ruthless in controlling games from early on and grinding out results, with Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard in sparkling form.

Saka cautioned though that they cannot get ahead of themselves in the chase for the league title, as the results late in the season are the ones that really matter.

“I’ve been in the title race the last three years now and finished second in all of them,” Saka told Sky Sports this week. “Just the understanding from that and what I’ve learnt is that now it’s not so important. It’s in April, that’s when you need to be there and that’s where you need to try and be top.

“Now it’s about standing around it, building your momentum and then going on a run of performances.”

Injuries remain a concern with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard all sidelined, and William Saliba and Declan Rice are nursing knocks.

Burnley, meanwhile, are scrapping for survival. Scott Parker’s team have shown flashes of resilience, including a dramatic win at bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, but they remain 16th with three victories.

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa in arguably the weekend’s most intriguing clash. Liverpool are wobbling with four consecutive league defeats, including a crushing loss at Brentford last weekend that left them seventh in the table, seven points behind the leaders.

Their League Cup loss to Crystal Palace on Wednesday was their sixth in seven games across all competitions.

Villa have won four straight league matches, including a statement victory last weekend over Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s City, who are fifth in the standings, host Bournemouth on Sunday looking to make up ground.

Resurgent Manchester United, who are one place below City but level on points, play at Nottingham Forest on Saturday on a run of three consecutive wins, including a victory at Anfield.

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo have formed an unexpected but effective attacking duo for Ruben Amorim’s side, while Harry Maguire’s leadership has been pivotal.

Forest, on the other hand, are a team in turmoil. Sean Dyche is their third manager this season, and while he oversaw a Europa League win over Porto, domestically it is bleak, with four straight league defeats and just one win all season.

Forest are wallowing in 18th with just five points from nine games.

Other fixtures to watch include fourth-place Sunderland’s game against Everton on Monday.

Lowly West Ham United host Newcastle United on Sunday still looking for a turnaround in form under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese has endured a difficult start at the London club, having claimed just a single point in his first four matches in charge since replacing Graham Potter.