A Greek national suspected of trafficking drugs has been arrested and detained by authorities in the north, media reported on Thursday.

Turkish Cypriot newspaper Kibris Postasi said the man was arrested in the northern part of Nicosia.

During the operation, police in the north discovered two kilograms of cannabis inside a plastic bag.

The bag had been ‘dropped off’ at a containers site.

Authorities in the north are said to have examined the suspect’s mobile phone, reportedly finding evidence of the man’s multiple trips to the north transporting narcotics.

The man, who was under surveillance for some time, is suspected of having transported eight kilograms of drugs over a three-month period.

The suspect appeared before a court in the north, which ordered him held in police custody until his trial.

According to reports, the case is known to the bi-communal technical committee on crime – a collaboration between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot experts, established under UN auspices to build trust by tackling shared criminal issues like cybercrime, facilitating information exchange, and enabling the transfer of suspects.