“Genikes Insurance has a strong reputation as the most trusted insurance company in Cyprus, and by adding to this their dynamic digital transformation strategy, they are building a strong value insurance offer to their customers.”

These points were highlighted by the international magazine World Finance, in announcing Genikes Insurance to have been honoured as the island’s best general sector insurance company at the 2025 World Finance Insurance Awards, for the fifth consecutive year.

According to World Finance, the above conclusion is supported by an integrated customer experience that further strengthens the proactive, holistic understanding of their clients’ insurance goals and needs.

At the same time, Genikes Insurance was also recognised as the best general sector insurance company in Cyprus at the 2025 Global Banking & Finance Awards.

Commenting on the above awards, the Genikes Insurance General Manager, Christiana Agrotis, said the commitment of Genikes Insurance is to offering high quality services, at a fair price, maximising the value for customers and society.

“At Genikes Insurance, the customer is the focal point of everything we do,” she noted. “It is for this reason that we are the most distinguished and trusted general sector insurer. At Genikes Insurance we offer true value, because we all share a commitment to add value to every meeting, every transaction, every day, every minute.”