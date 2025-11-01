The Exormisi Cultural Centre invites the public to a health and wellbeing seminar, featuring Dr Argyro Kareli as guest speaker, on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Giving the opening address at the seminar will be the Centre’s Board of Directors Chairman Morfakis Solomonides, after which the event will be coordinated by Charalambos Charalambous.

General information:

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Time: 6.30pm

Venue: Exormisi Cultural Centre, 12 Thrakis Street, Strovolos 2043

Admission: free to all

The event aims to raise awareness and inform the public on issues of good health, with practical methods of care, prevention and wellbeing presented, to improve everyone’s quality of life.

We look forward to welcoming you all.