Greek Paralympic champion Charalambos Taiganidis has embarked on a remarkable endurance challenge to break the world record for continuous open-sea swimming.

Starting from Paphos harbour at 6am on Friday, his swim is expected to conclude this Sunday at Ayia Napa marina, covering approximately 160 kilometres.

The event is co-organised by the Association of Reserve Frogmen of Cyprus and the One Dream One Wish charity foundation, which supports children with cancer and related illnesses.

Taiganidis expressed deep gratitude for the warm send-off and encouraging words he received before the start, saying he hoped the enthusiasm would also inspire his team, emphasising the importance of their collective effort.

“Dreams have no limits,” Taiganidis said, dedicating the challenge to children with cancer. “Children are the future of this country.”

His coach, George Adam, described the swim as an unprecedented and gruelling feat, noting that the current record stands at 143 kilometres.

He added that Taiganidis had prepared meticulously for the past two years and expressed confidence the attempt would go smoothly and end in success.

Taiganidis is being accompanied by two boats with crew members, with his nutrition scheduled and monitored hourly during the morning and every half hour from noon onward.

Paphos deputy mayor Angelos Onisiforou, speaking at Kato Paphos port, called the effort “a journey of strength, spirit and humanity,” praising the swimmer’s determination and cause.

Taiganidis is a Paralympic gold medalist and multiple medal-winner with a total of 10 Paralympic medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze) he holds the record among Greek Paralympic athletes.

He was a former S13 swimmer and now competes in the S12 class. S12, SB12 and SM12 are para-swimming classifications for swimmers with moderate visual impairment.