Nicosia – Superhome Center and Hephaestus Fire Solutions are pleased to announce a new partnership that brings PoolSam, a compact, trolley‑mounted fire pump, online and in‑store to customers across Cyprus. The collaboration focuses on easy access, simple setup and year‑round practicality for households, communities and professionals.

What PoolSam does?

Simply: PoolSam draws water directly from a swimming pool, rainwater tank or reservoir and delivers either a focused jet for spot fires or a wide defensive spray for wetting rooflines, decks, fences and surrounding vegetation. Because it’s petrol‑driven, it works even during power cuts, when conventional systems may be unavailable.

In July 2025, during the Limassol wildfire, several households in Souni used the PoolSam fire pump supplied by Hephaestus Fire Solutions to protect their homes and gardens. Residents later reported that the units performed reliably under real conditions — helping control flare-ups and prevent damage to nearby properties. Homeowners described the PoolSam as “a true lifesaver,” “invaluable,” and “a must-have for anyone living in rural Cyprus.” Many emphasized how it gave them a practical, effective tool and a renewed sense of control and preparedness in fire-prone areas.

“We’re thrilled about this collaboration with Superhome Center” said Ohad Golan, CEO of Hephaestus Fire Solutions. “Our mission is to simplify and bring to market dependable fire solutions that help communities protect their homes and their loved ones across Cyprus. Making PoolSam easy to find and buy in Superhome Center stores is a big step toward that goal.”

Why a fire pump matters (and how PoolSam helps)

• Draw water directly from your pool or tank. PoolSam uses a suction hose to draw from a swimming pool, rainwater tank or reservoir then delivers either a straight jet for spot fires or a wide defensive spray to wet down rooflines, decks, fences and nearby vegetation. Product specs include a 7HP petrol engine, 16 m³/h at 7 bar, up to 50 m reach and about four hours of runtime.

• A powerful reserve already in your backyard. A typical 10 × 4 m pool holds roughly 50,000 litres. That’s about the volume of 17 fire engines worth of water you can use to create a wet, defensible space while you wait for professional crews.

• Ready when the power isn’t. PoolSam is portable, petrol driven and usable during power cuts, so you can act even if the grid goes down.

Safety first: Always call 112 at the first sign of danger. Portable pumps are not a substitute for the Fire Service. Follow evacuation orders and use equipment only where it’s safe to do so.

Where to get PoolSam

• Order at Superhome Center : Superhome Center .com.cy

• Hephaestus Fire Solutions homepage: hephaestus.solutions

About Hephaestus Fire Solutions

Hephaestus Fire Solutions focuses on rapid deploy wildfire readiness for households, businesses, factories and communities. Our product range includes:

• Portable pumps sized for different plots pool or tank draw, diesel or petrol options.

• Forest Fire Pumps designed for rugged and remote environments, providing reliable water supply in wildfire emergencies.

• Defensive sprinkler and water cannons for rooflines and perimeters.

• Firefighting equipment including high performance nozzles, hoses and fire suppression systems.

• On site training, service and seasonal readiness checks