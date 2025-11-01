An innovative digital application that is expected to transform the way visitors discover and experience the island is set to be developed following the signing of an agreement between the deputy ministry of tourism and the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak), the former said on Saturday.

The application will allow users to receive specialised information according to their personal interests, providing the option to combine all of the country’s tourist information into a single, official system that promotes the targeting, specialisation and qualitative upgrading of tourist information.

The new app is expected to function as a personal digital guide, allowing visitors to navigate from place to place and discover every aspect of Cyprus – cultural monuments, nature trails, museums, local experiences and points of interest.

It will provide real-time navigation, route suggestions, personalised experiences, and updates on events and activities.

The app will also use augmented reality technologies, through which visitors will be able to ‘see’ cultural heritage sites as they would appear in real life, even before visiting them.

At the same time, the app includes themed cultural routes, nature trails, specialised references to Troodos and mountainous Cyprus, cycling routes, and other types of special and alternative forms of tourism, allowing visitors to plan their trip according to their interests.

The app is expected to be available to the public in 18 months, on both Android and iOS.