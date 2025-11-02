Applications by young farmers for grants worth a total of €67.5 million are open, the agriculture ministry reminded on Sunday.

The scheme are part of a 10-point plan announced by the government to support the primary sector and encourage young people into farming.

The plan was drawn up after consultation with agricultural organisations and producers to meet the real needs of the primary sector and the challenges faced by farmers.

Investments in renewable energy sources and actions for energy saving and reduction of production costs are also promoted, with a special financial facility from the Electricity Authority.

Of the total, €7.5m is available through the Common Agricultural Policy for 2023-27 and €60m as part of a larger investment scheme in the sector payable through the Cyprus Agricultural Payments Organisation (Koag).

The electronic platform will remain open until January 30, while applications must be submitted through the Koag website.

Those interested can obtain more information from the government’s CAP website or that of Koag.