The carer of an English Cypriot woman stabbed to death in front of her elderly parents will remain indefinitely in psychiatric hospital, a British court ruled on Friday.

London Cypriot Efthyia Constantinou, 62, was attacked by her NHS carer Zaneta Peto, 56, with a kitchen knife at her parents’ home in October last year.

Her father was at the time in the next room while her mother’s screams were caught on CCTV footage.

Peto left the house but was later caught and arrested.

A judge in September ruled she was unfit to stand trial as she was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Sentencing Peto at the Southwark Crown Court, judge Anupama Thompson said that a jury had found the Peto had carried out the act she was charged with, murdering Constantinou, and order her indefinite stay in a psychiatric hospital under the mental health act.

The judge said it was clear Peto “laboured under the delusional belief that MsConstantinou was a threat to her.

“I am conscious that there is nothing that the court can do to compensate her family for the loss of Ms Constantinou,” she added.

Constantinou was found lying on the kitchen floor covered in blood after sustaining multiple laceration injuries to her neck.