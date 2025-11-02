A 26-year-old Limassol has been arrested after 110g of cocaine and 730g of cannabis were found in his possession, police said on Sunday.

In addition to the drugs, members of the police anti-drugs squad Ykan also found €2,689 in cash.

At 5pm on Saturday, members of the unit saw the suspect driving his car, and then make a stop in Limassol.

Officers told him to stop for a check at which point the 26-year-old sped off and the officers gave chase, and were at one point able to cut him off, where they arrested him for traffic offences.

A search of his home fund the drugs and the cash.

Once the drugs were found, the suspect was also arrested for that offence.

He faces charges of drugs possession, intent to supply and illegal gains.

When questioned, the suspect admitted to supplying drugs.

Ykan Limassol continues its investigations.