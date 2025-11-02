A man was rescued from the sea off Limassol afternoon after the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre launched the search and rescue plan Nearchos.

The plan was launched at 2.20 in the Ayios Georgios Alaminou area of Limassol using speed boats of the port and naval police, the navy’s underwater disasters unit and a helicopter.

At 3.30 the person was identified and pulled out of the water by those on boart a port police boat.

They were handed over to the ambulance service and taken for medical examinations.