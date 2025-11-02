Police on Sunday appealed for information concerning a traffic accident in which a 28-year-old man was seriously injured in Nicosia on Saturday after a driver fled the scene.

The accident happened at about 5.40pm on the Yeri-Aglandjia road near Athalassa Avenue when the 28-year old was riding an e-scooter along the road towards Aglandjia.

Near the exit of the Athalassa park, under circumstances being investigated, he was hit by an overtaking vehicle, the driver of which did not stop and fled the scene.

Police and ambulance officials arrived at the scene and the man was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where he was diagnosed with serious head, leg and body wounds.

He was intubated and transferred to the intensive care unit, where his condition has been judged as critical.

Anybody who witnessed the accident or has any information about the car involved in it is called on to contact the police on 22 802023 of 1460.