Cyprus will enjoy a sunny day on Sunday with some high cloud, with temperatures remaining high for the time of year.

Inland highs of 38-31C will be seen, which is three to six degrees hotter than average. On the south and east coasts, the temperature will hit 27-29C and in the west and north 25-30C.

It will be slightly cooler in the mountains, at 20-25C.

On Monday, the day will start off and remain cloudy.

Dust in the atmosphere may lead to the chance of muddy showers.