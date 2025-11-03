With November here, one thing is certain – we will see Christmas decorations and events taking over the island in no time. Apart from the markets and the festive events, the holiday season is when touring ballets, concertos and acclaimed performances make their appearance. This winter, one production will bring a touch of the New Year’s Concert of Vienna to Cyprus.

For fans of classical music, this Viennese concert is the most significant musical event of the New Year. Well, this December Cyprus too will get a taste of Austrian charm as the distinguished soloist musicians Johann Strauss Virtuosi of the renowned and internationally acclaimed Vienna Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra will hold a special concert of Viennese Waltz.

Get ready to experience the festive musical atmosphere of the charming era of Imperial Vienna and greet 2026 with notes of joy and optimism through the most beautiful waltzes and polkas by the most famous family of Viennese composers — the Strauss dynasty.

A one-night-only performance is coming up on December 27 at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre in Nicosia. The evening will offer more than just prestigious music melodies as the Johann Strauss Virtuosi will be accompanied by soloists from the Vienna Opera as well as a dancing couple, completing the authentic Viennese experience.

“Enjoy the Vienna New Year’s Concert,” say organisers, “and let yourself be transported by the magic and charm of Strauss’ music — culminating in the iconic The Blue Danube, the most famous waltz in the world and the hallmark of Johann Strauss as the dancing couple whisks you away to the magnificent world of the Golden Age of Imperial Vienna!”

Viennese Waltz

Festive concert by the Johann Strauss Virtuosi of the Vienna Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra, soloists from the Vienna Opera and dancers. December 27. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com