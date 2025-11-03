La Maison Du Vin, organised a gastronomic dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in honour of Monsieur Edouard Moueix, owner of the prestigious House of Bordeaux “Jean-Pierre Moueix” on October 29, 2025.

The House’s wines have consistently earned 98–100-point ratings from Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate, Wine Spectator, and James Suckling, placing them among the most collectible and highest-rated wines in the world, synonymous with excellence, legacy and unmatched terroir expression.

Decanter, Vinous and Wine Enthusiast regularly include Moueix wines in their Top 100 and “Wines of the Year” selections.

Jean-Pierre Moueix owns also in Napa Valley wines (Othello, Napanook, Ulysses, Dominus)

Dominus 2018 was ranked as the number one wine in the world by Wine Spectator in 2021.

For the October 29 dinner, executive Chef Panicos Hadjitofis prepared a special menu, matching with the following “Great Wines”.

Château Latour à Pomerol 2015

Château La Fleur – Pétrus 2015 Pomerol

Château Belair-Monange 2018 St – Emilion

A reception took place before the dinner, featuring Champagne RUINART Blanc de Blancs “En Magnum”.