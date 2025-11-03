A 60-year-old cyclist from Austria died on Monday after being run over by a 32-year-old driver in Limassol, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1.30pm, when the 32-year-old was driving his vehicle on the Pissouri–Planatiska road and eventually collided with the cyclist, who was heading in the opposite direction.

The 60-year-old had reportedly been cycling with a group, and was pronounced dead at Limassol general hospital soon after.

An investigation into the case has been launched by police.