A new chapter in coastal living is unfolding in Larnaca with the launch of :synergy, an exclusive seaside community by bbf: that promises to bring together modern comfort, nature, and neighbourhood connection — all within walking distance of Oroklini’s famed Blue Flag beaches.

Just 300 metres from the sea and moments away from the Radisson Beach Hotel, :synergy is designed as more than a residential project; it is a lifestyle statement. The development comprises 89 elegant villas set within a secure, gated enclave that reimagines what it means to live well in Cyprus.

At the heart of the community lies a beautifully designed clubhouse, the social hub of :synergy, featuring a luxury 20×10-metre swimming pool, a fully-equipped gym, sauna, coworking area, lounge and bar. Here, residents can work remotely, relax or connect with neighbours in a resort-style atmosphere that turns everyday life into a retreat.

The wider community layout encourages leisure and wellbeing, with children’s playgrounds, landscaped green spaces and a dedicated barbecue zone that invite families to enjoy time outdoors.

The sea is just a few minutes’ stroll away, and within walking distance residents will find cafés, restaurants, beauty salons, supermarkets and boutique hotels. Essential amenities — schools, kindergartens, malls and cinemas — are only a short drive away, ensuring both convenience and serenity.

Each villa in :synergy reflects bbf:’s hallmark attention to detail and commitment to sustainability. The homes come in three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations, with energy-efficient design and refined finishes.

Three-bedroom villas include photovoltaic panels, provision for underfloor heating and air conditioning, laminated flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms and ceramic-tiled bathrooms. The larger villas are delivered with full underfloor heating and air conditioning, three-metre ceilings, and Class A+ energy certification, offering a blend of luxury and comfort that adapts to every season.

The first phase of :synergy, including villas numbered 4.51 to 4.58, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, while the clubhouse and remaining villas are set for delivery in the final quarter of the same year. With its elegant architecture, high-quality construction and thoughtfully-curated community spaces, :synergy is already attracting attention from both local and international buyers seeking a modern Mediterranean lifestyle.

Unveiling :synergy’s unique offering, the project was presented before invited guests at a launch event that took place on October 29, 2025.

George Karypidis, Sales Manager at bbf: described the project as “a new benchmark in community-oriented seaside living”.

He added that “:synergy represents the balance we all seek — a place where families can connect with nature, where work and leisure flow easily together, and where every day feels both peaceful and inspiring”.

bbf:, which stands for “build. better. future.”, has spent over 15 years shaping Cyprus’ property landscape with more than 150 completed developments across the island and Greece. The company’s reputation for quality, innovation and design integrity has made it one of the region’s most trusted names in real estate.

:synergy now continues that legacy — offering not just homes, but a way of life where architecture, wellbeing and community truly come together.

For more information, private viewings, or brochures, interested buyers can contact bbf: at +357 24 343 50, email [email protected], or visit www.bbf.com.