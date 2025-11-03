Columbia Beach Resort has been awarded the “2025 Excellence in Baby & Toddler Care Award” by the Luxury Childcare Association (LCA), in recognition of its exceptional commitment to creating a nurturing, joyful and inspiring environment for its youngest guests.

The Luxury Childcare Association Awards honour creativity, innovation and excellence across the global network of world-class destinations redefining luxury family travel. Each year, the LCA celebrates the resorts and teams who set new benchmarks in childcare, from imaginative programme design to meaningful family experiences.

Selected from over 50 distinguished nominees, Columbia Beach Resort stood out for its Cub Life Crèche. In this warm, professionally run space, babies and toddlers are cared for by qualified childcare professionals in a comfortable, laughter-filled environment of love.

In its statement, the LCA described Columbia Beach Resort as “a haven of care, calm and comfort. With family values at the heart of its service, the resort delivers peace of mind for parents and a joyful, safe space for the youngest guests — making it a well-deserved winner.”

Kids Club Supervisor at Columbia Beach Resort, Valentina Charalambous, commented: “We are truly honoured to receive the 2025 Excellence in Baby & Toddler Care Award. This recognition means the world to our entire team, as it reflects the love, care and dedication we bring to creating a safe, happy and inspiring environment for our little guests each day. At Columbia Beach Resort, we take pride in offering parents peace of mind and children the freedom to explore, play, and dream. This award is both a reward for our efforts and an inspiration to continue raising the bar in family hospitality.”

Steven Kizis, Managing Director of the Columbia Hospitality Division, stated: “This international accolade celebrates the resort’s passionate Kid’s Club team, whose dedication, creativity and care transform family holidays into cherished memories”.