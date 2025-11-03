With outstanding success, the long-established Cyprus Mushroom Festival returned this year on the weekend of November 1 and 2, 2025, attracting nearly 20,000 visitors.

The magic, entertainment, flavours and warm moments of the festival exceeded every expectation of those who attended and took part in this grand celebration, hosted in the picturesque village of Erimi.

The contribution of the Municipality of Kourion and the Municipal District of Erimi was decisive, as their hospitality, support and cooperation proved invaluable to the organisation of the festival in this idyllic setting.

Warm thanks are also extended to the Platinum Sponsor, Garden Fresh, as well as to all other sponsors for their invaluable support. The success of this year’s Festival would not have been possible without their contribution.

At the Cyprus Mushroom Festival 2025, mushrooms took centre stage, with creations that delighted visitors and showcased the richness of Cypriot production — a reflection of the promise behind every pack of Kyriakides Mushrooms.

Looking to the future, Kyriakides Mushrooms pledges that the next edition of the Festival will be even more exciting, imaginative and sustainable, with even more surprises, richer flavours and a deeper connection with nature.

Until we meet again, keep mushing on!