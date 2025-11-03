With every transaction of €25 or more, Petrolina gives you six discount vouchers offering up to 50-per cent off at some of your favourite PHC Group restaurants.

Through this new promotion, Petrolina turns every €25 spent on automotive fuel at Petrolina, Agip and Eni service stations into a delicious dining opportunity.

Enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent at Pizza Hut, Burger King, Wagamama, Taco Bell, Ταβερνάκι and Caffè Nero – the perfect reason to treat yourself to a meal you’ll love.

The coupon collection period runs for six weeks, from October 21 to November 30, 2025, exclusively at participating service stations.

For more information, terms, and conditions, visit: www.petrolina.com.cy