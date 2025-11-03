With the aim of strengthening intercultural understanding and cooperation among young people, the international youth exchange programme You.Me.We was successfully completed on Sunday in Agros.
Co-organised by Cypriot organisation Youth Dynamics and Belgian JES vzw, the programme hosted 44 people between the ages of 18 and 30 from Cyprus and Belgium.
“The programme was a unique opportunity for young people to cultivate active citizenship skills, develop a sense of social responsibility and build intercultural friendships and networks of cooperation,” Youth Dynamics said.
Lasting a week, the programme promoted the fundamental European values of peace, equality, solidarity, respect and acceptance of diversity.
The participants engaged in a non-formal learning featuring workshops on gender equality, social inclusion, and peaceful coexistence, as well as intercultural evenings that celebrated the exchange of traditions, flavours, and music.
Click here to change your cookie preferences