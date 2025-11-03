With the aim of strengthening intercultural understanding and cooperation among young people, the international youth exchange programme You.Me.We was successfully completed on Sunday in Agros.

Co-organised by Cypriot organisation Youth Dynamics and Belgian JES vzw, the programme hosted 44 people between the ages of 18 and 30 from Cyprus and Belgium.

“The programme was a unique opportunity for young people to cultivate active citizenship skills, develop a sense of social responsibility and build intercultural friendships and networks of cooperation,” Youth Dynamics said.

Lasting a week, the programme promoted the fundamental European values of peace, equality, solidarity, respect and acceptance of diversity.

The participants engaged in a non-formal learning featuring workshops on gender equality, social inclusion, and peaceful coexistence, as well as intercultural evenings that celebrated the exchange of traditions, flavours, and music.