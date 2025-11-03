Lidl Cyprus has won second place in the Good Practice Examples Competition of the Department of Labour Inspection, for the innovative POSH platform – Platform for Organisational Safety & Health, confirming its commitment to strengthening safety and health in the workplace.

As part of its strategic strengthening of Health and Safety at work, Lidl Cyprus developed the POSH platform, aiming at the introduction of specialised software, the digitalisation and standardisation of procedures, more effective data management and the overall improvement of performance in this sector.

With the implementation of POSH, the need to use emails and forms is eliminated, as the recording of accidents and incidents is now done digitally and in real time. In addition, the automation of inspections and the ability to monitor the implementation of corrective actions enhance efficiency and contribute substantially to risk prevention.

The data collected is utilised through advanced Data Analytics tools, offering a complete picture of critical performance indicators, such as accident rates, training and completion times of prevention measures. Access to this data is available at all hierarchical levels, enhancing information, documentation and decision-making.

This distinction is yet another confirmation of Lidl Cyprus‘ commitment to innovation, responsibility and excellence in the field of occupational safety.

