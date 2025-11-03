Pafilia Property Developers has once again affirmed its leadership in luxury real estate, earning two top distinctions at the International Property Awards 2025–2026, one of the most prestigious accolades in the global property industry.

Celebrating excellence in design, architecture and development worldwide, the awards recognised Pafilia’s landmark projects for their innovative vision, refined aesthetics, superior craftsmanship and commitment to sustainability.

Minthis received the coveted Five-Star Award for “Best Leisure Development in Cyprus”, while ONE, the striking seafront landmark in Limassol, was named “Best Apartment/Condominium Development in Cyprus”.

Remarkably, Minthis has been honoured at the International Property Awards for 13 consecutive years since 2012, underscoring its enduring value and Pafilia’s unwavering dedication to quality and innovation.

Designed as a holistic destination for wellness and luxury living, Minthis combines sustainable architecture with authentic Cypriot heritage, offering residents and visitors an experience rooted in nature, serenity and contemporary elegance. Meanwhile, ONE has transformed Limassol’s skyline as Cyprus’s first and tallest seafront residential tower, defined by its sculptural architecture, advanced engineering, and world-class amenities.

Accepting the awards on behalf of the company, Barry Winter, Pafilia’s Sales & Business Development Director for the UK and Europe, emphasised that these distinctions reflect the creativity, passion and dedication behind every Pafilia project.

With over 92 international awards and nearly five decades of pioneering work, Pafilia has become a benchmark for architectural innovation and construction excellence in Cyprus creating landmark developments that attract discerning investors and residents from around the world, and strengthening the island’s global image as a destination of modern design and luxury living.

For more information, contact us at: +357 26 848 800 or visit: www.pafilia.com