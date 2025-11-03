Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out in an apartment building in Paphos on Sunday evening. The blaze caused damage to the building’s entrance hall but did not spread, and no one was injured.

Police said the fire started at around 10pm in the entrance hall. The fire brigade quickly extinguished it, and the scene was cordoned off for inspection.

The Paphos criminal investigation department is carrying out inquiries to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials confirmed that residents were not in danger, and no one was displaced.