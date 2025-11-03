The Radiomarathon, held on Monday and Tuesday across the island, is being promoted in an “inappropriate manner, inconsistent with modern concepts of inclusion” of disabled people, the Cyprus confederation of disability organisations (Kysoa) said on Monday.

“People with disabilities claim their equally rightful place in society,” Kysoa said.

The organisation added that rather than wishing for charity, disabled people wished for their rights to be respected, as set out in the respective UN convention of rights, ratified by the Republic in 2011.

Meanwhile, CEO of the project’s main organiser, ERB Cyprus Insurance, Takis Phidias emphasised that the project went beyond the limits of charitable action, offering perspective and dignity to children in need.

The Radiomarathon “is an expression of the collective effort for inclusion and equal treatment of all children, without discrimination,” Phidias said.

Health Minister Michael Damianos, by his side, described the Radiomarathon as a “beacon of solidarity and hope” founded on collective efforts in society.

House president Annita Demetriou, handing over a donation, emphasised the importance of everyone’s involvement in the project, saying that every action, whether big or small, was valuable.

“We are all here for a good cause. What we need most these days is solidarity and humanity,” she said.

Recognising the past contributions of Radiomarathon, held annually, Kysoa called on the government to fulfil its international obligations and ensure that those with disabilities have unhindered access to and equal participation in society.

First held in November 1990, the radio marathon was established to raise funds in support of disabled people, people with chronic diseases and “vulnerable groups.”

Organised by ERB Cyprialife and ERB Insurance in cooperation with the Cyprus Broadcasting Company (CyBC), it collects money through the operation of kiosks and piggy banks, as well as contributions from all over the Republic.

In recent years, it has repeatedly been criticised for being condescending and out of touch with the actual needs of disabled people, with stakeholders suggesting that disabled people and their families be involved in the planning of the event, and calling for its reevaluation.