Six children and their parents were hospitalised following a traffic collision on the Axylou–Nata road in the Paphos district on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 6.10pm, when a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man, carrying his 38-year-old wife and their three children – two girls aged eight and three, and a boy aged six – collided with another car.

The vehicle they collided with was driven by a 29-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife and their three children: a four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy, and a five-month-old baby.

Police said that the collision took place under unknown circumstances, while all of those involved were taken to Paphos general hospital.

Doctors determined that the six-year-old boy from the first family had suffered a fractured pelvis, and the eight-year-old girl a contused lung, while their three-year-old sister was unharmed.

From the second family, the five-month-old baby had a head haematoma, the two-year-old sustained a contusion and the four-year-old had bruises on her head.

The three-year-old girl from the first family was kept in hospital for observation as a precaution, while her two injured siblings were transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia for further treatment.

The 42-year-old father was uninjured and discharged, while his 38-year-old wife sustained a fractured sternum and remained in Paphos general hospital.

The 29-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were also kept for observation as a precaution.

Attending doctors said all those involved are out of danger.

Police are continuing investigations to determine the cause of the crash.